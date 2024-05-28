France’s Cornet ends career after record 69th straight Grand Slam

PARIS: Frenchwoman Alize Cornet’s career ended with a straight-sets defeat by Zheng Qinwen in the French Open first round on Tuesday, in her record-extending 69th consecutive Grand Slam appearance.

Cornet was no match for China’s Australian Open runner-up Zheng on Court Philippe Chatrier, losing 6-2, 6-1.

She made her debut at Roland Garros as a 15-year-old in 2005 and has not missed a Grand Slam tournament since the 2006 US Open.

Cornet reached a career-high ranking of 11th in 2009 and enjoyed a surprise run to the 2022 Australian Open quarter-finals.