Swiatek breezes into round two at French Open

AFP Published 27 May, 2024 06:13pm

PARIS: Iga Swiatek kicked off her bid for a fourth French Open title by dropping just three games in a trademark demolition of French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean in the first round on Monday.

The world number one raced to a 6-1, 6-2 victory after just 61 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a second-round meeting with fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

“I’m really happy to be back. Feel like I’m playing really good tennis so hoping to be here as long as possible,” said Swiatek.

Jabeur cruises past wildcard Vickery into French Open second round

The 22-year-old Pole is aiming to become the first woman to win three straight Roland Garros titles since Justine Henin in 2007, and only the second ever after Serena Williams to win the Madrid, Rome and French Opens in the same year.

“These last tournaments give me a lot (of confidence)… But every tournament is a different story, a different chapter, so I’m just trying to focus on the next match,” added Swiatek.

