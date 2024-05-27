Palestine recognition: PM greets Norway’s decision

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded Norway’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine in wake of Israel’s atrocious military aggression and expressed the hope that this bold and principled decision by Norway, Spain and Ireland would encourage other countries to follow the suit in recognizing the statehood of Palestine.

In a statement on X, Sharif said that he had an excellent telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store.

“Welcomed the recent ICJ decision, ordering Israel to halt its heinous actions in Gaza and Rafah. Both Norway and Pakistan firmly believe that the UN backed two-state solution offers the best path to lasting peace in the Middle East,” he added.

He also expressed optimism that the international community will pay similar attention to the plight of brave, innocent Kashmiris who were also facing brutal occupation and oppression for the past 76 years.

In conversation with the Norwegian counterpart, he added, he also exchanged views on Pakistan-Norway ties and expressed a shared desire to further strengthen their friendly and cordial relations, especially in trade and investment.

“I’m grateful to Norwegian PM for complimenting the Pakistani Diaspora in Norway who are a bridge between both countries. Extended a warm invitation to PM Jonas Gahr Store to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience,” he added.

