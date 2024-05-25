Punjab Job Centre enrolls 500,000 job seekers

LAHORE: Punjab Job Center, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department, has enrolled over 500,000 job seekers and 70,000 employers since its launch in August 2022.

This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Friday. The meeting was told that the Punjab Job Center has been acting as a vital link between employers and job seekers and has played a crucial role in fostering connections between 70,000 employers from both the public and private sectors and potential candidates. This online platform acts as a bridge between employment exchange agencies, promoters, and workers, catering to the diverse needs of the job market.

In this regard, the PITB Chairman said that the Punjab Job Center portal was playing a crucial role in providing employment opportunities to educated and skilled youth, while also proving beneficial for industrialists and employers.

The online job portal, accessible at jobcentre.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike.

