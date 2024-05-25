Four killed in Deherki road accident

HYDERABAD: Four people died and a number of others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a trawler in Deherki city of Sindh on Friday morning.

The cause of the horrific accident was said to be overspeeding and the driver suddenly fell asleep on Sukkur-Multan Motorway in Deherki. The passenger coach was travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Two people died on the spot while hostess Irum and guard Zain Cheema succumbed to their injuries in hospital where other 13 wounded were under treatment.