CM inaugurates LRR SL-III, Multan road interchange

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3, and Pakistan's largest Multan Road Interchange, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for the construction of SL-4 project. “Toll tax for traffic on SL-3 to be waived off for one month,” she said.

The CM inspected the road from Ada plot to Multan Road Interchange, besides Multan Road Interchange on Lahore Ring Road. Provincial Communications Minister Malik Soheb Ahmed Barth gave a detailed briefing to Madam Chief Minister on the project. He briefed,”SL-3 Multan Road Interchange is the biggest interchange in Punjab. Traffic coming from south will be able to reach airport in a few minutes on 8-km long Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3.” He added, “SL3 is very important for traffic management in Lahore. Traffic rush will also be reduced on Thokar and Canal Roads.”

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz had a meeting with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, in which social services of Pakistan Navy were discussed.

She said, “The veterans of Pakistan Navy who defend Pakistan's maritime boundaries are commendable. Pakistanis hold in high regard the valuable services of Pakistan Navy.”

Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmed Rear Admiral Shahzad Hamid and Commodore Sajid also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the CM in a meeting with Member National Assembly Dr. Shazra Mansab and former MNA Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla said, “Every sector of public welfare is my priority.” Development projects and public issues of Nankana Sahib and Gujarat were discussed.

The CM assured them to resolve public issues at the earliest. She said, “We will ensure the solution of public problems at all costs. Solid waste management and landfill sites will be established across the province and 2500 primary health centers and 300 rural health centers are being revamped across the province.”

Both public representatives appreciated Madam Chief Minister for her efforts to reduce inflation. Rana Mubashar Iqbal, MPA Malik Anas, Special Assistant to the CM Zeeshan Malik also attended the meeting.

