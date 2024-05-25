AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-25

CM inaugurates LRR SL-III, Multan road interchange

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 May, 2024 06:33am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3, and Pakistan's largest Multan Road Interchange, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for the construction of SL-4 project. “Toll tax for traffic on SL-3 to be waived off for one month,” she said.

The CM inspected the road from Ada plot to Multan Road Interchange, besides Multan Road Interchange on Lahore Ring Road. Provincial Communications Minister Malik Soheb Ahmed Barth gave a detailed briefing to Madam Chief Minister on the project. He briefed,”SL-3 Multan Road Interchange is the biggest interchange in Punjab. Traffic coming from south will be able to reach airport in a few minutes on 8-km long Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3.” He added, “SL3 is very important for traffic management in Lahore. Traffic rush will also be reduced on Thokar and Canal Roads.”

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz had a meeting with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, in which social services of Pakistan Navy were discussed.

She said, “The veterans of Pakistan Navy who defend Pakistan's maritime boundaries are commendable. Pakistanis hold in high regard the valuable services of Pakistan Navy.”

Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmed Rear Admiral Shahzad Hamid and Commodore Sajid also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the CM in a meeting with Member National Assembly Dr. Shazra Mansab and former MNA Chaudhry Abid Raza Kotla said, “Every sector of public welfare is my priority.” Development projects and public issues of Nankana Sahib and Gujarat were discussed.

The CM assured them to resolve public issues at the earliest. She said, “We will ensure the solution of public problems at all costs. Solid waste management and landfill sites will be established across the province and 2500 primary health centers and 300 rural health centers are being revamped across the province.”

Both public representatives appreciated Madam Chief Minister for her efforts to reduce inflation. Rana Mubashar Iqbal, MPA Malik Anas, Special Assistant to the CM Zeeshan Malik also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Sharif LRR SL Malik Soheb Ahmed SL 4 project

Comments

200 characters

CM inaugurates LRR SL-III, Multan road interchange

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

KE seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Poverty levels have risen: study

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Directorate of PCA (South) Karachi: FTO for withdrawal of illegal audit notices to importers

Fuel prices likely to decline again

Live court coverage: IHC asks TV channels to adhere to Pemra notification

Read more stories