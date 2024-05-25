AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-25

Ex-governor Ibad likely to return soon

NNI Published 25 May, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: Former Sindh Governor Dr Ishratul Ibad Khan hinted at returning to Pakistan and taking part in active politics.

In a video link conversation with journalists, Ishratul Ibad discussed the country’s political situation, law and order issues, and particularly the situation in Karachi.

The former Sindh governor also shared his plans for politics. “I feel that now it is high time to return to Pakistan and become active in politics again,” Ibad, who has been living in Dubai for the past eight years, added.

The former governor said that he would be sharing his detailed plan for his return at an appropriate time.

Ibad said that he had the opportunity to serve the people of Sindh for many years and that he will continue to work for the betterment of the province and the country.

He also expressed his gratitude to his friends and supporters who have stood by him throughout his political career.

Ishartul Ibad served as the Sindh governor of Sindh from December 2002 to October 2016, the longest-serving governor of the province.

Sindh Governor Dr Ishratul Ibad Khan

Comments

200 characters

Ex-governor Ibad likely to return soon

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

KE seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Poverty levels have risen: study

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Directorate of PCA (South) Karachi: FTO for withdrawal of illegal audit notices to importers

Fuel prices likely to decline again

Live court coverage: IHC asks TV channels to adhere to Pemra notification

Read more stories