172 students from Kyrgyzstan land in Quetta

QUETTA: A special flight carrying Pakistani students from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, landed at the Quetta airport on late Thursday night.

According to details, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-6264 carrying 172 students from Bishkek reached Quetta on Thursday. Sources said that 80 students belong to Balochistan while 92 belong to other provinces.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and others welcomed the students on their return. Families of students were also present in large numbers at airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that two days ago a special flight carrying 290 students from Kyrgyzstan arrived at Bacha Khan Airport in Peshawar.