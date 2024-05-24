AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Egypt’s Sisi agrees to let UN aid through key Gaza crossing: US

AFP Published May 24, 2024

WASHINGTON: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed in a call Friday with his US counterpart Joe Biden to allow UN aid through the crucial Kerem Shalom crossing to conflict-torn Gaza, the White House said.

“President Biden welcomed the commitment from President al-Sisi to permit the flow of UN-provided humanitarian assistance” through the crossing, it said in a readout of the call.

“This will help save lives.”

The crossing has been virtually shut down as Israel pursues its offensive against Hamas, with UN agencies warning of a growing risk of famine in the Palestinian territory.

UN says only 906 aid truckloads reached Gaza since Israel’s Rafah operation began

Biden also gave his “full commitment” to back efforts to reopen the crossing to the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where Israel has launched a fresh operation, it said.

The two leaders also discussed ceasefire talks involving US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators, which have once again stalled.

The US president had agreed to send a “senior team” to Cairo for further discissions, the White House said.

CIA chief Bill Burns was expected to meet Israeli representatives in Paris on Friday or Saturday in a bid to relaunch negotiations, a Western source close to the issue said.

Joe Biden UN Abdel Fattah al Sisi White House Gaza Palestinians UN aid Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Egypt’s Sisi agrees to let UN aid through key Gaza crossing: US

KSE-100 closes shy of 76,000 after gaining on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

In unusual move, KP assembly presents FY25 budget before centre

At JCC meeting, Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in key energy projects

PM Shehbaz lauds Ireland’s decision to recognise Palestine as independent state

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit record high at $648.70 billion

Pakistan announce 15-member T20 World Cup squad

Mineral exploration licence: PPL enters into JVA with Degan Exploration Works

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Oil holds steady around three-month lows

Read more stories