Sports

Shahid Afridi joins roster of ambassadors for T20 World Cup 2024

BR Web Desk Published 24 May, 2024 08:32pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi as the latest name on the star-studded roster of ambassadors for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies which begins on June 1.

A veteran of six T20 World Cups, two of which as captain, Afridi spearheaded Pakistan’s 2009 triumph with a Player of the Match performance in the final at Lord’s, and will feature in a range of promotional activities around the World Cup and lend expert insights to the event through a series of guest columns.

“The T20 World Cup is an event that is very close to my heart. From being Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of my favourite career highlights have come from competing on this stage,” Afridi was quoted as saying in the ICC statement.

“I am particularly excited to witness the India v Pakistan fixture on June 9. It is one of the great rivalries in sport and New York will be a fitting stage for this unmissable encounter between two great teams.”

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communications welcomed Afridi’s addition to the roster, saying he was the best person to join the all–star ambassador team.

“He’s a fan favourite around the world and alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle and eight-time Olympic medalist Usain Bolt, will be bringing fans closer to the event ahead of what is set to be the biggest T20 World Cup ever.”

The T20 World Cup will be played from June 1-29 with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the opening fixture at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. A total of 55 matches will be played by 20 teams across nine venues, culminating in the final on June 29 in Barbados in what will be the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever.

The historic first match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will be played on June 3 between 2014 champions Sri Lanka and South Africa with 10 teams to feature across eight matches in New York.

