AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE markets track oil prices lower

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 08:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stocks in the United Arab Emirates declined on Friday, pressured by losses in crude prices as strong U.S. and German economic data sparked concerns that sticky inflation could prolong higher interest rates and curb fuel demand.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf’s financial markets - drifted lower on Friday with Brent crude easing 0.74% to $80.76 a barrel by 1032 GMT.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims dropped while S&P Global’s Flash PMI survey showed business activity expanded faster than economists forecast in May.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the United Arab Emirates, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and they generally follow the Fed’s policy moves.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index dropped 0.6%, hitting their lowest level in over 27-months, dragged down by a 6.9% drop in state-run utility firm Abu Dhabi Nation Energy Company, while Abu Dhabi healthcare platform Pure Health Holding shed 5.8%.

Abu Dhabi index hits 2-year low as Gulf bourses slip on hawkish Fed minutes

Meanwhile, crypto mining firm Phoenix Group gained 4.8%, recovering from six straight sessions of losses that took it below the listing price.

However, Palms Sports jumped 2.6% after the firm acquired an 80% Stake In Yas Physiotherapy Center.

Dubai’s main index settled 0.3% lower, and 1.4% down for the week, to its lowest level since late December last year as market heavyweight Emaar Properties and Emirates NBD Bank lost 1.6% each.

Abu Dhabi’s index logged 2.3% losses, its steepest weekly decline since mid-October last year.

==========================================
 ABU DHABI      down 0.6% to 8,834 points
 DUBAI          fell 0.3% to 4,013 points
==========================================
Gulf markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf stocks market

Comments

200 characters

UAE markets track oil prices lower

KSE-100 closes shy of 76,000 after gaining on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

In unusual move, KP assembly presents FY25 budget before centre

At JCC meeting, Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in key energy projects

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit record high at $648.70 billion

Pakistan announce 15-member T20 World Cup squad

Mineral exploration licence: PPL enters into JVA with Degan Exploration Works

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Oil holds steady around three-month lows

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ towards staff-level agreement, lender says

Read more stories