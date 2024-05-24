CIA chief Burns to visit Paris to revive talks on Gaza

WASHINGTON: US intelligence chief Bill Burns is expected to hold talks in Paris with representatives of Israel in a bid to relaunch talks aimed at finding a truce in Gaza, a Western source close to the issue said on Friday.

The visit of the CIA chief to the French capital, expected on Friday or Saturday, comes after Israel gave the green light to the resumption of negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for a ceasefire.

Previous talks in Cairo and Doha attended by Qatar and Egypt as mediators for Hamas broke up earlier this month with both Israel and the Hamas unhappy with the conditions of the other side.

It was not immediately clear if representatives of Qatar or Egypt would be present at the Paris talks.

Egypt still committed to Gaza truce talks, say sources

The New York Times said Burns would meet his Israeli counterpart David Barnea, the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

The US-based Axios news website quoted a source as saying Burns would also meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani as well as Barnea.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 35,800 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Axios said Israeli negotiators developed in recent days a “new proposal” to renew the hostage talks which includes “some compromises” in Israel’s position compared to the last round of negotiations in Cairo.