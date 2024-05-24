AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

CIA chief Burns to visit Paris to revive talks on Gaza

AFP Published 24 May, 2024 05:30pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: US intelligence chief Bill Burns is expected to hold talks in Paris with representatives of Israel in a bid to relaunch talks aimed at finding a truce in Gaza, a Western source close to the issue said on Friday.

The visit of the CIA chief to the French capital, expected on Friday or Saturday, comes after Israel gave the green light to the resumption of negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for a ceasefire.

Previous talks in Cairo and Doha attended by Qatar and Egypt as mediators for Hamas broke up earlier this month with both Israel and the Hamas unhappy with the conditions of the other side.

It was not immediately clear if representatives of Qatar or Egypt would be present at the Paris talks.

Egypt still committed to Gaza truce talks, say sources

The New York Times said Burns would meet his Israeli counterpart David Barnea, the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

The US-based Axios news website quoted a source as saying Burns would also meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani as well as Barnea.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 35,800 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Axios said Israeli negotiators developed in recent days a “new proposal” to renew the hostage talks which includes “some compromises” in Israel’s position compared to the last round of negotiations in Cairo.

Qatar Egypt Gaza CIA Gaza Strip Bill Burns Gaza conflict Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

CIA chief Burns to visit Paris to revive talks on Gaza

KSE-100 closes shy of 76,000 after gaining on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ towards staff-level agreement, lender says

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

At JCC meeting, Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in key energy projects

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit record high at $648.70 billion

In unusual move, KP assembly presents FY25 budget before centre

Mineral exploration licence: PPL enters into JVA with Degan Exploration Works

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Oil holds steady around three-month lows

Avoid trade war with China, says France’s finance minister at G7

Read more stories