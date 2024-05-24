AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Barcelona bribery charges quashed in referee corruption case

AFP Published 24 May, 2024 05:20pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BARCELONA: A Spanish court quashed bribery charges against Barcelona on Friday relating to a refereeing corruption scandal, and halted an investigation into president Joan Laporta.

Former presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell and others remain under investigation for alleged sporting corruption, after the club paid a former refereeing chief more than 7.3 million euros ($7.9 million) between 1994 and 2018.

Prosecutors suspect Barcelona paid a company owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of Spain’s refereeing committee (CTA) between 2001 and 2018, to influence refereeing decisions.

“We maintain our conviction that through the courts… (the issue) can be definitively clarified and the absolute innocence of the club can be proven,” said Barcelona in a statement.

The decision to quash the bribery charges hinges on the Barcelona court deciding Negreira did not have the status of “public official” during his time as vice-president of the CTA.

Barca find pride despite another Champions League collapse

The investigation began in March 2023 after Spain’s tax authorities identified irregularities in tax payments made between 2016 and 2018 by the company Dasnil 95 – owned by Negreira.

Barcelona said they paid Dasnil 95 to advise the club on refereeing matters and produce reports on officials.

Barcelona Spanish court

Comments

200 characters

Barcelona bribery charges quashed in referee corruption case

KSE-100 closes shy of 76,000 after gaining on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ towards staff-level agreement, lender says

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

At JCC meeting, Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in key energy projects

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit record high at $648.70 billion

In unusual move, KP assembly presents FY25 budget before centre

Mineral exploration licence: PPL enters into JVA with Degan Exploration Works

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Oil holds steady around three-month lows

Avoid trade war with China, says France’s finance minister at G7

Read more stories