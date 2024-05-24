Model Bella Hadid makes a statement, steps out in Keffiyeh dress in Cannes

Bella Hadid stepped out in a dress made out of the traditional Palestinian Keffiyehs in Cannes, in a nod to her heritage and a move widely appreciated by followers.

The actor was photographed walking the streets of Cannes, where the film festival is currently underway.

The dress was made in February 2001 by design duo Michael and Hushi.

“I made [the dress] out of the Keffiyeh fabric, which I still have nightmares about, as it wasn’t easy,” designer Hushidar Mortezaie was quoted as saying by British Vogue.

‘My heart is bleeding with pain’: model Bella Hadid shares heartfelt note as Israel bombards Gaza

The Keffiyeh is a traditional Middle Eastern scarf, which has become increasingly popular across the world, as a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian community.

The Keffiyeh’s pattern represents important ties to the Palestinian culture: the fishnet nods to the Mediterranean Sea, the thick border lines represent the trade routes, and the wavy lines stand in for olive leaves, which symbolize resilience and strength.

Hadid, who recently launched her own line of fragrances, has previously come under fire for speaking out against the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

In a detailed post on Instagram, she had written about her Palestinian heritage, her father as a nine-day old baby along with his family were expelled from Palestine in 1948, “brutal settler invasions”, as well as a series of other issues.

“Forgive me for my silence,” she wrote in October, last year.

“I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past two weeks, weeks that have turned the world’s attention back towards a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades.”

“My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood.”