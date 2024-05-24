AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Life & Style

Humaima Malick, Shaan Shahid set to feature in patriotic spy thriller

BR Life & Style Published 24 May, 2024 05:26pm

Actors Shaan Shahid and Humaima Malick are all set to unite for an upcoming spy movie, ‘Red, White, and Green’, it was announced on Instagram on Thursday.

Shaan will reportedly direct the film, which will explore the world of intelligence agencies spanning Pakistan and the United States.

Actors Mohib Mirza and Uzma Khan are also expected to co-star in the project.

A release date has yet been announced.

‘Red, White, and Green’ marks Shahid’s return to the big screen and is his second collaboration with both Malick and Mirza. The actors previously worked together on ‘Arth’ (2017).

‘Nobody helped me’: Humaima Malick reflects on ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ experience

‘Arth’ – a remake of the 1982 film of the same name – explored themes of love, betrayal, self-discovery and empowerment.

Malick was also seen in the widely successful ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ (2022) – which holds the record for the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

