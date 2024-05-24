AIRLINK 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 41.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.65%)
DGKC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.46%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 139.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.51%)
HUMNL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.15%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
MLCF 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 139.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
PAEL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.91%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 123.67 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.2%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TRG 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,953 Increased By 115.9 (1.48%)
BR30 25,681 Increased By 228.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 76,071 Increased By 956.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 24,471 Increased By 357.2 (1.48%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks set for worst drop in five weeks as rate worries resurface

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 01:46pm

European stocks lost ground on Friday, set for their biggest percentage drop in more than five weeks, as signs of persistent US price pressures and a recovering euro zone economy dashed hopes of interest rate cuts from major central banks this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.7%, as of 0710 GMT.

US stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday as an initial euphoria following upbeat outlook from chip giant Nvidia faded after economic data showed inflation was still a concern, potentially delaying any Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The German two-year bond yield hit its highest in six months on Thursday after a survey showed euro zone business activity has expanded at its fastest pace in a year this month.

It traded just below those levels on Friday.

Europe’s rate-sensitive technology shares took the biggest hit, down 1.4%, followed by utilities and banks.

Europe’s STOXX 600 ends flat as rate worries offset AI cheer

Shares of Renault rose 2.4% after the French carmaker announced a share buyback plan and UBS upgraded the stock to “neutral” from “sell”.

Britain’s National Grid rebounded nearly 8% after Thursday’s more than 10% plunge when it announced plans to raise about 7 billion pounds ($8.9 billion).

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks set for worst drop in five weeks as rate worries resurface

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate fears, firmer seasonal demand

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Read more stories