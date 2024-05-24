AIRLINK 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 41.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.65%)
DGKC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.46%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 139.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.51%)
HUMNL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.15%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
MLCF 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 139.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
PAEL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.91%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 123.67 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.2%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TRG 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,953 Increased By 115.9 (1.48%)
BR30 25,681 Increased By 228.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 76,071 Increased By 956.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 24,471 Increased By 357.2 (1.48%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

French wheat rating slips, maize sowing slows as rain returns

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 01:38pm

The condition of French soft wheat declined slightly last week to remain at a four-year low while maize planting slowed, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as rain returned to crop belts.

A warm, sunny spell two weeks ago had helped crops and soil dry out after a damp growing season in the European Union’s biggest grain producer.

But showers last week and this week during unsettled weather have raised concern that persisting wet conditions may damage maturing wheat and barley while preventing farmers from completing maize planting.

Some 63% of French soft wheat was rated as in good or excellent condition by May 20, down from 64% a week earlier and 93% a year ago, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The rating was the lowest for the time of year since 2020, when French wheat crops were also affected by heavy rain during planting, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

The good/excellent score for durum wheat, used in pasta, fell to 64% from 66% the previous week. For barley, the winter barley rating was unchanged on the week at 66% while the spring barley score fell to 73% from 74%.

Chicago wheat pauses after rally

Farmers had sown 78% of the expected maize area compared with 73% a week earlier. That was well behind year-earlier progress of 93% and a five-year average 96% for the time of year.

Two weeks ago maize planting had progressed by 18 percentage points.

Wheat FranceAgriMer wheat imports

Comments

200 characters

French wheat rating slips, maize sowing slows as rain returns

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate fears, firmer seasonal demand

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Read more stories