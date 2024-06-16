AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Sports

Ireland recover to set Pakistan target of 107 to win in Florida

AFP Published June 16, 2024 Updated June 16, 2024 09:33pm

LAUDERHILL: T20 World Cup cricket was finally played in Florida on Sunday, at the fourth attempt, with Pakistan restricting Ireland to 106-9 in the final game in Group A.

The Irish had been struggling at 32-6 in the seventh over and will hope their seamers can also take advantage of help from the Lauderhill surface.

After the first three games at the venue were all abandoned because heavy rains caused a waterlogged outfield, the overwhelmingly pro-Pakistan crowd were rewarded with some top class opening bowling.

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi did the bulk of the damage picking up three early wickets as Ireland’s top order was ripped apart.

Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024 as USA-Ireland game washed out

The Irish, who have not been able to practice for the past week due to wet facilities, were in deep trouble at 32-6 with seamer Mohammad Amir also picking up two wickets on a surface that was offering plenty for the quick bowlers.

But Gareth Delany provided some much needed resistance for the Irish, blasting three sixes as he made 31 from 19 balls.

Delany’s entertaining knock – and a 44 run partnership with Mark Adair – came to an end when Imad Wasim’s slow left-arm spin found the edge and Shabad Khan ran in from point to make the catch.

Adair tried to keep the momentum going but he departed for 15 when he slogged Imad to long on and Afridi held on to the catch despite Usman Khan colliding with him.

All-rounder Imad picked up his third wicket bowling Barry McCarthy but Josh Little provided some valuable lower order runs with his unbeaten 22 taking Ireland to three figures.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had won the toss and chose to bowl.

Both teams have already been eliminated from the tournament with India and the USA taking the top two group spots and places in the Super Eights stage.

While nothing is at stake in the contest, in terms of qualification, bottom-placed Ireland will be seeking their first win of the competition. Pakistan will be keen to finish above Canada in third place.

