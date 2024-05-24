China stocks fall on US rate concerns, Taiwan tensions

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Friday, tracking global markets lower as strong US economic data overnight bolstered the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer, damping risk appetite.

China stocks fall on global rate worries

Also denting investor sentiment, China’s military carried out a second day of war games around Taiwan on Friday, with drills to test their ability to “seize power” and control key areas, exercises it has said were launched to punish Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te.