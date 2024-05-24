AIRLINK 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 41.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.65%)
DGKC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.46%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 139.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.51%)
HUMNL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.15%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
MLCF 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 139.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
PAEL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.91%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 123.67 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.2%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TRG 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,953 Increased By 115.9 (1.48%)
BR30 25,681 Increased By 228.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 76,071 Increased By 956.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 24,471 Increased By 357.2 (1.48%)
China stocks fall on US rate concerns, Taiwan tensions

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 01:32pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Friday, tracking global markets lower as strong US economic data overnight bolstered the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer, damping risk appetite.

China stocks fall on global rate worries

Also denting investor sentiment, China’s military carried out a second day of war games around Taiwan on Friday, with drills to test their ability to “seize power” and control key areas, exercises it has said were launched to punish Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.16% at 3,111.50 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.43%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.66%, the consumer staples sector down 0.81%, the real estate index down 3.19% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.89%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.29% to 6,615.3, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.27% at 18,629.10.

  • For the week, the CSI 300 has lost 1.4% so far, after five weeks of gains, while the Hang Seng has declined 4.7%.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.23%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.72% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.7%.

  • The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.9% and the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index slumped 3.8%.

  • Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd slipped 0.3%, on course for fifth straight session of decline, after the Chinese e-commerce giant said on Thursday it would sell convertible bonds to raise about $4.5 billion and plans to use some of the proceeds to repurchase American Depositary Shares.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.95% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 1.06%.

China stocks

