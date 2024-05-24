Hong Kong stocks fall further at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended losses into a fourth straight day Friday as traders tracked a selloff on Wall Street fuelled by worries the Federal Reserve will put off cutting interest rates as officials aim to get control of inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.67 percent, or 126.43 points, to 18,742.28.

Hong Kong stocks extend losses at open

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.18 percent, or 5.63 points, to 3,110.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.28 percent, or 4.93 points, to 1,749.13.