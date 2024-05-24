AIRLINK 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 41.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.65%)
DGKC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.46%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 139.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.51%)
HUMNL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.15%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
MLCF 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 139.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
PAEL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.91%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 123.67 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.2%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TRG 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,953 Increased By 115.9 (1.48%)
BR30 25,681 Increased By 228.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 76,071 Increased By 956.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 24,471 Increased By 357.2 (1.48%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Whitecaps tell fans not to expect Messi for Miami MLS clash

AFP Published 24 May, 2024 12:03pm

MIAMI: Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps warned eager fans the club don’t expect Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi to be playing against them when the Major League Soccer teams clash Saturday.

Whitecaps chief executive Axel Schuster said in a statement Thursday that the Vancouver club wanted to give fans desperate to see the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner advance notice.

Star Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets are also not expected to feature, he said. Inter Miami have not made any official statement regarding their fitness.

“While we haven’t received an official update on the availability of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets for this weekend, we understand they will not make this trip,” Schuster said.

“Unfortunately we have no control over who plays for our opponent and it was important for us to communicate to our fans as soon as possible.”

The Whitecaps said they were expecting a crowd of more than 50,000 at their BC Place ground.

In a bid to soften the disappointment for fans who snapped up tickets in expectation of seeing Messi, the club will provide food and beverage at 50 percent off, with free kids meals.

“We know that there will also be a lot of disappointed fans,” Schuster said.

Without Messi, Miami’s winning run ends with derby draw

“We remain committed to making this a special experience for everyone. It is still going to be an incredible atmosphere and celebration of soccer for our city.”

Messi, 36, has become the face of MLS since joining Miami last July, but he has yet to make an appearance in Vancouver.

After the cross-continent road trip, Miami host Eastern Conference rivals Atlanta on Wednesday.

Argentine great Messi returned to the starting lineup in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United last Saturday after he missed a goalless draw in Orlando City that ended the club’s five-match winning streak.

Miami coach Gerardo Martino said Messi had experienced discomfort in a knee after taking a knock the previous week at Montreal.

Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Inter Miami Ballon d’Or winner Vancouver Whitecaps

Comments

200 characters

Whitecaps tell fans not to expect Messi for Miami MLS clash

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate fears, firmer seasonal demand

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Read more stories