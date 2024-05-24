AIRLINK 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 41.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.65%)
DGKC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.46%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 139.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.51%)
HUMNL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.15%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
MLCF 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 139.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
PAEL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.91%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 123.67 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.2%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TRG 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,953 Increased By 115.9 (1.48%)
BR30 25,681 Increased By 228.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 76,071 Increased By 956.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 24,471 Increased By 357.2 (1.48%)
Japan’s Nikkei slides tracking Wall Street as Fed outlook weighs

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 10:07am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average sank on Friday, tracking declines on Wall Street after robust US economic data stoked bets that stubborn inflation may delay Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The Nikkei sagged 1.2% to 38,624.59 as of 0145 GMT, and had earlier dipped as much as 1.9%.

The broader Topix dropped 0.6%.

All three main US equity indexes declined overnight, led by a 1.5% slump for the Dow, after US manufacturers reported a surge in prices for a range of inputs, suggesting that goods inflation could pick up in the months ahead.

The benchmark US 10-year bond yield climbed to a more than one-week peak of 4.498% as traders pared back bets to a likely single quarter-point rate reduction this year, from a consensus for two cuts previously.

“It definitely seems, at least in the short term, that moves in Japanese stock prices are in the hands of US yield levels,” Kazuo Kamitani, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities said.

While stocks were firmly down on Friday, the strategist pointed to support from the Nikkei’s 25-day moving average at around 38,300 as holding firm in the morning.

And with the indicator set to turn upward from the close of trading, “the Nikkei could potentially hold at current levels or even flip to gains from next week”, he said.

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

For the week, the Nikkei is on course for a 1.2% slide, but would remain up more than 15% this year, keeping it squarely among the top performing markets globally.

It rose to an all-time high of 41,087.75 on March 22 before pulling back over the following month to as low as 36,733.06.

On Friday, chip stocks that had rallied the previous day on the back of Nvidia earnings retreated sharply to be among the Nikkei’s worst performers.

Advantest dropped 3.5%, Tokyo Electron fell 2.4% and Lasertec lost 3.5%.

