Pemra notification: LHC to proceed plea today

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

LAHORE: Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh of the Lahore High Court would proceed on Friday (today) with a petition of a bar member Samra Malik the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) barring the reporting and airing of content on sub-judice matters.

According to a notification issued by the Pemra on Tuesday, television channels were directed to refrain from airing tickers/headlines with regard to court proceedings and shall only report the written orders of court.

The petitioner contended that the impugned notification is violative to Article 19 and 19A of the Constitution.

The petitioner prayed to the court to set aside the Pemra notification being illegal and without lawful authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC PEMRA Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh

