Business & Finance Print 2024-05-24

UAE-Pakistan Tech Collaboration's Round Table Session at Abu Dhabi: IT sector top priority of present govt: IT Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that Pakistan today is the place to be, as it is the best country with regard to investment, said a press release. She was addressing UAE-Pakistan Tech Collaboration’s Round Table Session at Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The session was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Notable tech leaders from both countries were present in the session. She said that steps are being taken for bringing foreign investment in the country under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

She said that digitalisation process is underway in the country as different institutions are being digitised. The IT sector is the top priority of the present government, under the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan private sector is being fully encouraged and supported.

She said PM Shehbaz Sharif has been the pioneer of e-governance and e-services in Pakistan. As Prime Minister of Pakistan, one of his first directives was to embark on a very ambitious journey of digitising Pakistan in three verticals - digital economy, digital governance and digital society, adding that the unique point of his vision that all of this has to be led by private sector. Starting from planning to implementation, execution, investment, everything has to be led by the private sector. This is the only way of ensuring its success, she said.

Fatima said as the IT sector has changed the global paradigm in every walk of our life it is absolutely imperative that growth and success will not be possible without partnership and collaboration.

On the occasion, three agreements were signed between Pakistani and the UAE tech companies. These agreements were signed between Labware Arabia and Maison Consulting, Info Tech Group and 800 Inc Holdings, and Minsait (INDRA) Spain and Info Tech Group.

