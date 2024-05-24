AIRLINK 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
Famous vloggers should be invited to visit historical places: Minister

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that to introduce valuable cultural heritage to the rest of the world, famous vloggers should be invited to visit the historical places situated in the walled city.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Thursday; on this occasion, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari briefed the minister about the affairs of the Authority.

The Minister further said that protecting the historical heritage in the old city of Lahore was imperative; currently, work was underway on four packages to restore the historical heritage of Lahore under the Walled City Lahore Authority. “Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to make the Authority more active,” he said, adding that encroachments should be removed from inside the walled city and near the historic gates and special care should be taken that the archaeological sites were not damaged.

He averred that the Authority was doing a great job by cleaning the walled city; unnecessary poles and wires were being removed. He directed the WCLA DG to provide maximum facilities to domestic and foreign tourists. He expressed his satisfaction that the major project of restoration of the Lahore Fort had been completed with the help of a French organization. At the same time, the renovation of the historical Huzuri Bagh was also being ensured, he added.

WCLA DG Kamran Lashari said that shops around the Wazir Khan Mosque have been given an alternative location, adding that the restoration work in the old city of Lahore was considered an international model and was being appreciated at the international level. “The restoration of ancient buildings was being done in phases,” he added.

