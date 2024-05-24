AIRLINK 75.59 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.99%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-24

Customs seize smuggled parachute fabric

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi on Thursday seized over 70 tons of assorted foreign-origin parachute fabric from old city area of Karachi.

According to the details, the department h received credible information, which revealed that a huge quantity of smuggled foreign-origin parachute fabric was stored in Saddar area.

Reacting to this information, the Collectorate with the assistance of Sindh Rangers conducted a joint operation at Central Plaza, Saddar that led to the recovery of over 70 tons of assorted foreign-origin parachute fabric. Later, the seized goods were loaded onto 15 trucks and shifted to the Collectorate’s warehouse for a detailed examination and further legal proceedings.

The market value of the recovered quantity is estimated to be Rs. 150 million approx and the evaded duties/ taxes are estimated to be more than Rs. 60 million. Further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

