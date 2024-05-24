AIRLINK 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.2%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-24

Cellular teledensity in country decreases

Tahir Amin Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Cellular teledensity, the number of connections for every hundred individuals in the country, has decreased from 79.63 per cent by end March to 79.55 per cent by end April, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The regulator’s data revealed that total teledensity also decreased from 80.7 per cent by end March to 80.6 per cent by end April.

The number of cellular subscribers increased from 192.07 million by end March 2024 to 192.19 million by end April. The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased from 131.94 million by end March to 132.73 million by end April.

The cellular teledensity decreased from 79.63 per cent by end March to 79.55 per cent by end April.

Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 54.7 per cent by end March to 54.94 per cent by end April.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 3.312 million by end March to 3.242 million by end April. Jazz 4G users increased from 45.881 million by end March to 46.305 million by end April.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.095 million by end March to 2.063 million by end April while the number of 4G users increased from 35.665 million by end March to 35.984 million by end April.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 1.983 million by end March to 1.834 million by end April while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 24.146 million by end March to 24.304 million by end April.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.326 million by end April compared to 2.339 million by end March. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 14.930 million by end March to 15.072 million by end April.

The PTA received 16,318 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in April 2024, out of which, 16,148 (99 per cent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during April.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by April stood at 15,883, out of which, 15,737 (99.1 per cent) were addressed.

According to the PTA’s data, 5,553 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 5,513 (99.3 per cent) were resolved. Further, 2,705 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,674 (98.9 per cent) were resolved. Likewise, 5,702 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 5,658 (99.2 per cent) were addressed. A total of 1,910 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,879 (98.4 per cent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 126 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 124 were addressed during April with a resolution rate of 98.4 per cent.

Furthermore, 294 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 272 (92.5 per cent) were addressed.

