AIRLINK 75.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.07%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (5.38%)
DGKC 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 114.45 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.52%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.14%)
HUMNL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
OGDC 140.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.86%)
PAEL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.48%)
PIAA 22.05 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (6.62%)
PIBTL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
PPL 124.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.92%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.98%)
PTC 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
SEARL 59.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
UNITY 26.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,911 Increased By 74.2 (0.95%)
BR30 25,747 Increased By 294.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 75,574 Increased By 460 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,295 Increased By 180.6 (0.75%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-24

BISP chief visits payment campsite near Pak-China Centre

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid visited BISP payment campsite near Pak-China Centre and the Benazir One Window Centre in G-7 in Islamabad, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The purpose of these visits was to inspect the payment disbursement process, the necessary arrangements and facilities provided to the women beneficiaries receiving their quarterly Benazir Kafaalat stipends, the press release said.

She visited the survey registration desks and observed the registration process, the press release said.

She directed the BISP staff to improve efficiency and transparency in the payment system, ensuring that all beneficiaries receive their rightful amounts with dignity and respect.

