BISP chief visits payment campsite near Pak-China Centre

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid visited BISP payment campsite near Pak-China Centre and the Benazir One Window Centre in G-7 in Islamabad, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The purpose of these visits was to inspect the payment disbursement process, the necessary arrangements and facilities provided to the women beneficiaries receiving their quarterly Benazir Kafaalat stipends, the press release said.

She visited the survey registration desks and observed the registration process, the press release said.

She directed the BISP staff to improve efficiency and transparency in the payment system, ensuring that all beneficiaries receive their rightful amounts with dignity and respect.

