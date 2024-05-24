There’s significant decline in Karachi crime rate: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, made a significant claim on Thursday regarding the law and order situation in Karachi.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Memon stated that street crimes have been reduced by a remarkable 50 percent in Karachi since the incumbent Pakistan Peoples’ Party-led government assumed charge in the province.

Reflecting on the improved law and order situation, the senior minister drew a comparison between the current state of Karachi and its conditions 15 years ago. He emphasised that passenger buses, which previously had to travel in convoys due to security concerns, no longer face such challenges, indicating a significant improvement in the overall security environment.

The minister acknowledged that street crimes had surged during the previous caretaker government’s tenure. However, he assured that the current Sindh government has made concerted efforts to bring the situation under control, emphasising the paramount importance of maintaining law and order and protecting human lives.

Addressing the concerns over Karachi’s tarnished image due to past incidents, the minister acknowledged that the city had been deliberately targeted, resulting in a conspiracy to shift industries from Pakistan to other locations, ultimately damaging the national economy.

Memon highlighted that the government values the pivotal role played by the business community in driving the country’s economy. As such, he stressed the administration’s commitment to addressing the concerns and challenges faced by traders and investors.

“It is the responsibility of the government to give a sense of security to the traders. We are the servants of the people, and we solve every legitimate problem as a duty,” he stated.

During the event, the FPCCI shared crucial issues and suggestions with the provincial government, who the need for collective ownership and collaborative efforts from all sectors of society to tackle the prevailing challenges effectively.

In a bid to facilitate traders and investors, Memon informed that the Sindh government has laid the foundation for the Dhabeji Economic Zone, which will operate as a tax-free zone and provide a range of facilities. Notably, this economic zone will be the only industrial zone to be included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with plans to establish more such zones to promote investment in the province.

He also highlighted the Sindh government’s efforts to address Karachi’s infrastructure and civic issues. The K4 project, initiated with the aim of developing Karachi, is one such endeavour aimed at solving the city’s water supply and other infrastructure-related problems.

The minister said that the government has launched the People’s Bus Service to address the megacity’s transportation woes. This initiative includes the introduction of eco-friendly electric vehicles (EV) buses and dedicated buses for women, a first-of-its-kind service in Pakistan. Despite the inflationary pressures, the government is subsidizing the fares, allowing citizens to travel by air-conditioned buses for just 50 rupees.

Memon concluded by emphasising the Sindh government’s commitment to addressing the pressing issues faced by the citizens of Karachi and facilitating an environment conducive to business growth and investment in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024