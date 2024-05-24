AIRLINK 75.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
Pakistan

Industries, CNG stations: SSGC announces 24-hour gas holiday

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced 24-hour gas holiday for all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh from 08:00am on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Due to the shortages of gas supplies in SSGC’s system, the availability of gas has decreased, resulting in the depletion of line pack, causing low pressures in the system, SSGC said.

Pursuant to clause 14 of GSA for Industrial Customers approved by OGRA and as allowed by ECC of the cabinet to effectively manage gas load according to the approved Sectoral Priority Order, in force for gas load management, all industries including their power generation units and all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operated on RLNG) will remain close for twenty-four hours from 08:00am on Sunday, May 26, 2024 to 08:00am on Monday, May 27, 2024.

