Business & Finance Print 2024-05-24

Huawei team meets Aurangzeb

Press Release Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by Huawei Pakistan’s Chief Executive Officer Sun Xiaofei along with his senior management team at Finance Division on Thursday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Xiaofei briefed the finance minister on the various digital and ICT initiatives of Huawei. He highlighted Huawei’s significant contribution to the ICT industry in Pakistan over the past 25 years and emphasised the country’s potential to become an IT hub.

The delegation also informed about Huawei’s Pakistan Global Service Centre (GSC) that provides services to the Huawei’s Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa partners.

They proposed areas of cooperation in tax digitalisation, e-invoicing, revenue automation, and IT applications to evolve Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and promote sustainable economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

huawei Finance Division finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Huawei Pakistan Sun Xiaofei

