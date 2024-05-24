AIRLINK 75.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
Bishkek: First flight carrying 205 students of Sindh arrives

NNI Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

KARACHI: The first flight of the PIA from Kyrgyzstan with 205 students of Sindh on board landed at Karachi airport on Thursday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah received the students stranded in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, at Karachi airport.

The Sindh government remained in contact with respect to return of the students from Bishkek, chief minister said. The parents and relatives of the students were also present at the airport.

Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government made arrangements for travel and safe return of the students. “There are 55 girls and 150 boys returned from Bishkek today,” Sindh’s CM said. “Ninety-nine students belong to Karachi,” he further said.

Special counters were set up for students at airport. The airport manager and other officials were also present at airport to receive the students.

