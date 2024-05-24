AIRLINK 75.59 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.99%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.48%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 138.98 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.12%)
HUMNL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.03%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
MLCF 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.61%)
OGDC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1%)
PAEL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.76%)
PIAA 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.38%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.96%)
PRL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
PTC 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
SEARL 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.46%)
SNGP 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.35%)
TRG 64.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 7,912 Increased By 75.3 (0.96%)
BR30 25,746 Increased By 294.2 (1.16%)
KSE100 75,602 Increased By 487.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,310 Increased By 195.8 (0.81%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-24

Clerics term Iddat case ‘politically motivated case’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 May, 2024 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought, in a video message issued to media, here on Thursday claimed that the controversial Iddat case against the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan were politically motivated and contrary to the teachings of the holy Quran and Sunnah.

In a message issued here, they were unanimous in saying that in cases involving Iddat, the testimony of the woman is considered credible and sufficient as per Islamic law.

In their message, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri of PTI, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, the chief of Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) and Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) said that they have consulted scholars of all schools of thought who concluded that the Iddat case against Bushra is not according to Islamic law.

It is a matter of Islam and religion, but unfortunately, it is being misused against the wife of the former prime minister for petty political gains, which is unfortunate, they lamented.

Qadri maintained that in matters of Iddat, the word from the woman is considered the most credible testimony under Islamic law.

He demanded that those involved in this conspiracy should seek forgiveness from Allah and the affected parties for misusing Islamic laws as misuse of Islamic laws is simply not acceptable.

Allama Nasir Abbas said that the judiciary should not interfere in such sensitive religious matters about which they have no knowledge, besides holding the judge who announced the Iddat case verdict responsible as he knew nothing about Islamic law.

Allama Raja Nasir said that political differences should not lead to personal vendettas and all the scholars must get united against such conspiracies aimed at exploiting religious sentiments for petty political gains.

He expressed optimism that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) must do justice in the Iddat case as it is an open-and-shut case where Islamic laws were misused.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that it was not the opinion of the three scholars but they are making the statement after consultations with scholars belonging to different schools of thought.

He said that the Iddat case against Imran Khan and his wife was an open violation of Allah’s orders and Sunnah, adding that the testimony of a woman is considered as the most credible in Islam.

“We as a nation, regardless of any political affiliation and schools of thought, should utterly reject such behaviours and conducts and should discourage them,” he added.

He demanded that the judge must be questioned for making Nikkah like sacred relation, disputed and he along with those violating the sanctity of four walls should be held accountable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Bushra religious scholars Iddat case SIC politically motivated case

Comments

200 characters

Clerics term Iddat case ‘politically motivated case’

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories