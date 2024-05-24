Clerics term Iddat case ‘politically motivated case’

ISLAMABAD: Religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought, in a video message issued to media, here on Thursday claimed that the controversial Iddat case against the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan were politically motivated and contrary to the teachings of the holy Quran and Sunnah.

In a message issued here, they were unanimous in saying that in cases involving Iddat, the testimony of the woman is considered credible and sufficient as per Islamic law.

In their message, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri of PTI, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, the chief of Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) and Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) said that they have consulted scholars of all schools of thought who concluded that the Iddat case against Bushra is not according to Islamic law.

It is a matter of Islam and religion, but unfortunately, it is being misused against the wife of the former prime minister for petty political gains, which is unfortunate, they lamented.

Qadri maintained that in matters of Iddat, the word from the woman is considered the most credible testimony under Islamic law.

He demanded that those involved in this conspiracy should seek forgiveness from Allah and the affected parties for misusing Islamic laws as misuse of Islamic laws is simply not acceptable.

Allama Nasir Abbas said that the judiciary should not interfere in such sensitive religious matters about which they have no knowledge, besides holding the judge who announced the Iddat case verdict responsible as he knew nothing about Islamic law.

Allama Raja Nasir said that political differences should not lead to personal vendettas and all the scholars must get united against such conspiracies aimed at exploiting religious sentiments for petty political gains.

He expressed optimism that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) must do justice in the Iddat case as it is an open-and-shut case where Islamic laws were misused.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that it was not the opinion of the three scholars but they are making the statement after consultations with scholars belonging to different schools of thought.

He said that the Iddat case against Imran Khan and his wife was an open violation of Allah’s orders and Sunnah, adding that the testimony of a woman is considered as the most credible in Islam.

“We as a nation, regardless of any political affiliation and schools of thought, should utterly reject such behaviours and conducts and should discourage them,” he added.

He demanded that the judge must be questioned for making Nikkah like sacred relation, disputed and he along with those violating the sanctity of four walls should be held accountable.

