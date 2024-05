KARACHI: Gold prices slumped on the local market Thursday following a sharp fall in the global bullion value nearing $2350 an ounce, traders said.

The precious metal lost a huge value of Rs6200 in a single day, receding to Rs242000 per ounce with Rs207476 per 10 grams, down by Rs5315.

On the world market, gold prices reached $2355 per ounce, down by $60 while silver was standing at $30.33 an ounce, traded cited.

