Punjab PA Speaker meets Margaret Cook-led team

LAHORE: Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met with the delegation headed by Margaret Cook, Team Leader of the European Union’s program “Mustahkam Parliament”, in the Assembly Chamber.

The discussion covered the continuity of the democratic system in Pakistan, strengthening institutions, and the supremacy of Parliament, among other areas of mutual interest.

The Speaker praised the European Union’s cooperation in health, education, and other sector.

In the meeting, consensus was reached on organising training workshops to enhance the capabilities of Assembly members and staff, as well as establishing an e-Parliament.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasised that “solutions to public issues lie in the supremacy of Parliament and that raising public awareness about Assembly proceedings is a top priority.”

The delegation included Dr Syed Pervez Abbas, Deputy Team Leader of the “Mustahkam Parliament” program, Provincial Coordinator Faisal Butt, and Masood Sultan. From the Assembly Secretariat, Secretary General Chaudhry Aamir Habib, Staff Officer Imad Hussain Bhalli, Additional Secretary Malik Khalil Ahmad, and Punjab Assembly Spokesperson Rao Majid Ali were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024