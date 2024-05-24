Turkiye committed to boosting bilateral trade to $5bn in 3 years: envoy

KARACHI: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci said on Thursday that Turkiye was committed with Pakistan to raise the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion in three years, a target set by the two countries.

This he said while addressing ‘Meet the Press’ programme at Karachi Press Club.

Pacaci said the two countries enjoyed cordial bilateral relations since long time that would be further bolstered. He said that political, culture and trade relations between Pakistan and Turkiye were deeply rooted, which would continue to thrive in the future too.

Pacaci showed Turkey’s firm commitment to further enhancing bilateral ties with Pakistan based on shared history, religion and culture. We are fully committed to boost trade with Pakistan through land and sea routes, he said.

He said Turkey and its people had always provided support to Pakistan in difficult situations, particularly in flood situation during which we sent two ships with relief goods for flood victims in Pakistan, adding Pakistan had also sent relief goods to Turkiye for its earthquake victims, which was highly appreciated.

He said Turkiye was standing by Pakistan at the same point for the solution to the Gaza and Kashmir issues. Both countries were also urging the international community to resolve those issues amicably, he added. The ambassador said that “our political relations with Pakistan dates back to 77 years when it was established while our ties with Muslim world dates back to thousands of years ago.”

Turkey had always been making efforts to bring Iran, Saudi Arabia and Palestine closer to each other for better Muslim World relations. He also underlined the need for increasing bilateral educational and cultural exchanges.

He said that educational relations between the two countries would also continue to strengthen as Turkiye was providing education to several Pakistanis, adding that raising bilateral research and exchange programs would further boost ties between the two countries.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed welcomed Turkiye’s Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci and Consul General to Karachi Cemal Sangu said “ Pakistan and Turkiye relations are marked by mutual respect. Today we have gathered here to highlight several critical issues including Palestine, Kashmir and Islamophobia that have been affecting the two countries, and they also have global significance.”

He said “they look forward to the ambassador providing insights on Palestine and Kashmir issues besides apprising us about the evolving trade relation between Pakistan and Turkiye.”

Later, KPC President Saeed Sarbazi presented traditional gifts of Sindh including Ajrak and Topi to Pacaci and Sangu.