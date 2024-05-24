AIRLINK 75.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
BOP 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.48%)
DGKC 87.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.81%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.14%)
HUMNL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
MLCF 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
OGDC 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.84%)
PIAA 21.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.14%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.96%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
PTC 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
SEARL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.22%)
SNGP 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
TRG 64.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 7,903 Increased By 66 (0.84%)
BR30 25,719 Increased By 267.2 (1.05%)
KSE100 75,583 Increased By 469 (0.62%)
KSE30 24,315 Increased By 200.7 (0.83%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-24

Yasmin Rashid suffers from severe dehydration

Recorder Report Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 07:02am

LAHORE: Former provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, who is under treatment here at Services Hospital due to facing severe dehydration, has been advised complete bed rest.

Dr Yasmin was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail to Services Hospital on Wednesday was getting treatment there. Doctors also advised against taking her to court due to her health condition.

According to the sources at Services Hospital, Dr Yasmin Rashid is facing dehydration and also vomiting even after being admitted to the hospital. In the morning she also complained of bodyache and doctors gave her pain-relieving injections.

