Yasmin Rashid suffers from severe dehydration

LAHORE: Former provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, who is under treatment here at Services Hospital due to facing severe dehydration, has been advised complete bed rest.

Dr Yasmin was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail to Services Hospital on Wednesday was getting treatment there. Doctors also advised against taking her to court due to her health condition.

According to the sources at Services Hospital, Dr Yasmin Rashid is facing dehydration and also vomiting even after being admitted to the hospital. In the morning she also complained of bodyache and doctors gave her pain-relieving injections.

