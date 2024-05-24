AIRLINK 75.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-24

CDA chief reviews development works

Nuzhat Nazar Published 24 May, 2024 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted a detailed review of the development works at 93 civil courts on Thursday.

The visit was attended by officers from the relevant formations. During the visit, it was briefed that the construction of the 93 civil courts worth Rs2 billion, was fully funded by the CDA.

These courts have been operational for the past one and a half years following the completion of civil works.

Chairman Randhawa directed that the remaining IT work in the 93 civil courts located in G-11/4 should commence immediately.

He also emphasised the need to expedite the installation of CCTV cameras and the completion of the video conference room.

Additionally, he called for the completion of renovation and repair works at the courts.

He further instructed that a third-party validation of the work be conducted by NESPAK, with payments to be released only upon the judges’ satisfaction.

Following the inspection, Chairman Randhawa visited the Litigants Facilitation Centre in G-10/1, where he noted that construction work has resumed under his directives. He reiterated that no compromise on the quality and pace of work would be tolerated and stressed the need for the swift completion of all projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

