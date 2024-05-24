AIRLINK 75.59 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.99%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.48%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 138.98 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.12%)
HUMNL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.03%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
MLCF 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.61%)
OGDC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1%)
PAEL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.76%)
PIAA 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.38%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.96%)
PRL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
PTC 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
SEARL 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.46%)
SNGP 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.35%)
TRG 64.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 7,912 Increased By 74.7 (0.95%)
BR30 25,740 Increased By 288.5 (1.13%)
KSE100 75,601 Increased By 486.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,307 Increased By 192.8 (0.8%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-24

China’s yuan weakens

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 06:27am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped on Thursday to hover near a three-week low, as the dollar firmed following hawkish Federal Reserve minutes, while tensions around Taiwan also kept investors nervous.

Prior to the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1098 per US dollar, the weakest level since Jan. 23.

“The weaker CNY fix could be interpreted as more PBoC tolerance to allow the currency to weaken in line with regional peers,” UBS analysts said in a note.

“The challenge for the PBoC is to find the balance between a currency level that is conducive to growth, without driving capital outflows.”

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 7.2400 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2433 at midday, 17 pips weaker from the previous late session close.

Yuan yuan price

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan weakens

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories