AIRLINK 75.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
BOP 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.10 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (5.25%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.61%)
HUBC 138.82 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.64%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.61%)
OGDC 140.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.8%)
PIAA 21.92 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (6%)
PIBTL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PPL 124.63 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.99%)
PRL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
PTC 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SEARL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.29%)
SNGP 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
TRG 64.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 7,911 Increased By 74 (0.94%)
BR30 25,739 Increased By 287.4 (1.13%)
KSE100 75,586 Increased By 471.2 (0.63%)
KSE30 24,309 Increased By 195.1 (0.81%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-24

Financials power India’s Nifty, Sensex to record closing highs

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 06:27am

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip indexes notched all-time closing highs on Thursday, powered by gains in financial stocks, as the central bank’s record dividend to the government kindled hopes of a reduction in the country’s fiscal deficit.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.64% to close at a record 22,967.65. The S&P BSE Sensex also settled 1.61% higher at 75,418.04, an all-time high closing level.

Both the benchmarks posted their best day since March 1 when faster-than-expected economic growth data drove markets to a record high. The blue-chips also gained for the sixth straight session, their longest winning streak since early December.

The Reserve Bank of India approved a record surplus transfer of 2.11 trillion rupees ($25.35 billion) to the government for fiscal year 2024, well above the government’s projection.

Sensex Nifty

Comments

200 characters

Financials power India’s Nifty, Sensex to record closing highs

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories