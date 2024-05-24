AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.87%)
BOP 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.13%)
DGKC 87.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.81%)
FCCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
HUBC 138.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.92%)
HUMNL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.24%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
KOSM 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
MLCF 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
OGDC 140.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.92%)
PAEL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.8%)
PIAA 21.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.14%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 124.66 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.01%)
PRL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
SNGP 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
TRG 64.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 7,904 Increased By 66.6 (0.85%)
BR30 25,723 Increased By 270.7 (1.06%)
KSE100 75,534 Increased By 419.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 24,297 Increased By 183 (0.76%)
Japanese rubber futures extend gains on weaker yen

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024 06:27am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures extended gains for a second session on Thursday amid a weaker yen, while favourable domestic factory data and stronger equities boosted investor sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for October delivery closed up 1.7 yen, or 0.52%, at 327.9 yen ($2.09) per kg to hit a three-session high.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 55 yuan to finish at 14,865 yuan ($2,051.93) per metric ton. The yen languished just above a three-week low despite the continued threat of intervention by Japanese officials. A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 1.26% higher. Japan’s factory activity crept into expansion for the first time in a year in May, a business survey showed, as manufacturing gathered pace after months of weakness.

Oil prices eased for a fourth straight session on Thursday after the minutes of a US Federal Reserve meeting revealed discussions of a further tightening of interest rates if inflation remained sticky, a move that could hurt oil demand.

Some of the steep US tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports, including electric vehicles and their batteries, computer chips and medical products, will take effect on Aug. 1, the US Trade Representative’s office said.

