Pakistan Print 2024-05-24
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 23, 2024) and the forecast for Friday (May 24, 2024)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 44-31 (°C) 01-00 (%) 45-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 50-32 (°C) 00-00 (%) 51-32 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 48-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-21 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 36-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 42-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 35-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 36-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 42-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 50-33 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 50-33 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:14 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
