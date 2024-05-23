Erica Robin, Faraz Manan represent Pakistan at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Karachi-based model Erica Robin, who was crowned ‘Miss Universe Pakistan’ in a ceremony held in the Maldives last year, walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this week, according to a post on her Instagram. Designer Faraz Manan also represented Pakistan at the festival.

Robin announced the news on with the caption, “Feeling incredibly honored and humbled to represent Pakistan on a global stage at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 as the youngest woman and beauty queen to walk on their prestigious red carpet.”

View this post on Instagram

Robin, dressed in a gown by designer Nomi Ansari, attended the premiere of ‘The Substance’, starring the legendary Demi Moore.

The model represented Pakistan at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador, and secured a position among the top 20 contestants.

At the time, Pakistan’s Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the government had not selected anyone to be sent for the beauty pageant.

Meanwhile, Faraz Manan dressed a Saudi entrepreneur and influencer Nojoud Alrumaihi for the festival.

He also shared the news on Instagram with his original sketches.

View this post on Instagram

Manan was most recently in the news for crafting a wedding look for Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

He also maintains a showroom in Dubai and his designs are often seen on Bollywood personalities.

This year, ‘The Pakistan Crescent Collective’ also launched at the Cannes Film Festival, with the aim to champion Pakistani cinema on a global stage.

It is being helmed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker and Pakistani Academy Selection Committee chairman Mohammed Ali Naqvi.