AIRLINK 74.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
BOP 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
DFML 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.09%)
DGKC 86.35 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
FFBL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.91%)
HUMNL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.1%)
KOSM 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.28%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
PAEL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.03%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PPL 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
SEARL 58.98 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.08%)
SNGP 68.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TRG 64.19 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.2%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.41%)
BR100 7,841 Increased By 30.9 (0.4%)
BR30 25,465 Increased By 315.4 (1.25%)
KSE100 75,114 Increased By 157.8 (0.21%)
KSE30 24,114 Increased By 30.8 (0.13%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Erica Robin, Faraz Manan represent Pakistan at Cannes Film Festival 2024

BR Life & Style Published 23 May, 2024 06:16pm
Photo: Instagram @ericarobin_official
Photo: Instagram @ericarobin_official

Karachi-based model Erica Robin, who was crowned ‘Miss Universe Pakistan’ in a ceremony held in the Maldives last year, walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this week, according to a post on her Instagram. Designer Faraz Manan also represented Pakistan at the festival.

Robin announced the news on with the caption, “Feeling incredibly honored and humbled to represent Pakistan on a global stage at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 as the youngest woman and beauty queen to walk on their prestigious red carpet.”

Robin, dressed in a gown by designer Nomi Ansari, attended the premiere of ‘The Substance’, starring the legendary Demi Moore.

The model represented Pakistan at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador, and secured a position among the top 20 contestants.

At the time, Pakistan’s Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the government had not selected anyone to be sent for the beauty pageant.

Meanwhile, Faraz Manan dressed a Saudi entrepreneur and influencer Nojoud Alrumaihi for the festival.

He also shared the news on Instagram with his original sketches.

Manan was most recently in the news for crafting a wedding look for Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

He also maintains a showroom in Dubai and his designs are often seen on Bollywood personalities.

This year, ‘The Pakistan Crescent Collective’ also launched at the Cannes Film Festival, with the aim to champion Pakistani cinema on a global stage.

It is being helmed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker and Pakistani Academy Selection Committee chairman Mohammed Ali Naqvi.

Cannes Film Festival 77th Cannes Film Festival

Comments

200 characters

Erica Robin, Faraz Manan represent Pakistan at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

KSE-100 up 158 points, regains 75,000 level

Heatwave cancels lessons for half Pakistan’s schoolchildren

Thousands bid farewell to Iran’s Raisi ahead of burial

Gold price per tola plunges Rs6,200 in Pakistan

Oil creeps back up after three days of losses

Mohsin Naqvi directs NADRA to formulate national registration policy

World Court to rule on Friday on measures over Israel’s Rafah aggression

India police probe suspected murder of Bangladesh lawmaker

Bidding process for PIA to be aired live: Aleem

Read more stories