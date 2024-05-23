AIRLINK 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.96%)
China stocks fall on global rate worries, Taiwan tensions

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, tracking regional markets lower as investors digested the implications of policymakers in major economies preferring to take a patient approach to monetary easing amid sticky inflation.

China stocks edge up, led by energy

Geopolitical tensions also kept investors nervous as China’s military started two days of “punishment” drills held in five areas around Taiwan just days after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te took office.

  • More hawkish-than-expected minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, a hot UK inflation print and a sobering assessment of New Zealand’s inflation problems from the country’s central bank have caused investors to pare their bets of the pace and scale of global rate cuts expected this year.

  • China’s central bank has guided some commercial banks to accelerate the pace of lending in May, four sources with knowledge of the matter said, after broad credit growth in April hit a record low.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1% at 3,126.82 points.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.89%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.94%, the consumer staples sector down 0.67%, the real estate index down 3.33% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.78%.

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.45% to 6,719.13, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.38% at 18,930.02.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.29%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.98% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.07%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.22% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.18%.

  • Shares in property developers slumped 3.3%, and non-ferrous metal lost 2.9%.

  • Tech giants listed in Hong Kong fell 1.7%.

