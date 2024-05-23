Javelin praises PM, PSB for extending support

LAHORE: Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Sports Board (PSB) and the Athletics Federation for extending support to him.

Arshad Nadeem said: “I am coming back in complete rhythm. I will make all-out efforts, and then definitely I will clinch the gold medal in the Olympics.”

About his training in South Africa, he said, “I had a great training experience in South Africa. There was cold weather in South Africa, unlike here in Pakistan, where I have to get my training done even in scorching heat. However, hot or cold weather does not matter to the athlete who knows to do the hard work,” said Nadeem.

It may be noted that in March, PM Shehbaz conferred a reward of Rs2.5 million upon Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for clinching the silver medal at the World Athletics Championship 2023.

