Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

PM paying visit to UAE

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates from 22-23 May 2024.

This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers of the cabinet.

During the visit, the prime minister is expected to meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE with a special focus on trade and investment.

Prime Minister Sharif is also likely to hold meetings with other Emirati dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions.

Pakistan and the UAE have long-standing fraternal relations deep rooted in religio-cultural affinity. Frequent high-level exchanges form a distinguishing feature of brotherly ties between the two countries.

