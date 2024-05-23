Markets Print 2024-05-23
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 22, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 22, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 74,956.67
High: 75,513.9
Low: 74,835.49
Net Change: 250.10
Volume (000): 183,367
Value (000): 9,634,599
Makt Cap (000) 2,355,119,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,280.08
NET CH (-) 241.9
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,474.98
NET CH (-) 80.20
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,081.64
NET CH (-) 57.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,332.84
NET CH (+) 226.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,753.58
NET CH (-) 37.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,977.52
NET CH (+) 29.82
------------------------------------
As on: 22- MAY -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments