==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 74,956.67 High: 75,513.9 Low: 74,835.49 Net Change: 250.10 Volume (000): 183,367 Value (000): 9,634,599 Makt Cap (000) 2,355,119,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,280.08 NET CH (-) 241.9 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,474.98 NET CH (-) 80.20 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,081.64 NET CH (-) 57.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,332.84 NET CH (+) 226.55 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,753.58 NET CH (-) 37.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,977.52 NET CH (+) 29.82 ------------------------------------ As on: 22- MAY -2024 ====================================

