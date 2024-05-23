AIRLINK 74.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
BOP 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
DFML 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.16%)
DGKC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
HUBC 136.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.26%)
HUMNL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
MLCF 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
OGDC 136.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIAA 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PPL 121.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SEARL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.37%)
SNGP 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
SSGC 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.54%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,812 Increased By 1.3 (0.02%)
BR30 25,182 Increased By 32.1 (0.13%)
KSE100 74,902 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.07%)
KSE30 24,067 Decreased By -16 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-23

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 22, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 22, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 74,956.67
High:                       75,513.9
Low:                       74,835.49
Net Change:                   250.10
Volume (000):                183,367
Value (000):               9,634,599
Makt Cap (000)         2,355,119,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,280.08
NET CH                     (-) 241.9
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,474.98
NET CH                     (-) 80.20
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,081.64
NET CH                     (-) 57.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,332.84
NET CH                    (+) 226.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,753.58
NET CH                     (-) 37.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,977.52
NET CH                     (+) 29.82
------------------------------------
As on:                 22- MAY -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Non-filers: Govt decision to block SIMs still in effect: IHC

Read more stories