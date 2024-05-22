AIRLINK 74.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.69%)
FCCL 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.43%)
FFBL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HBL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.52%)
HUBC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.3%)
HUMNL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.44%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
MLCF 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.1%)
OGDC 136.46 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.78%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
PPL 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.01%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.97%)
PTC 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
SEARL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.4%)
SNGP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.73%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TPLP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.39%)
UNITY 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,840 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,229 Decreased By -108 (-0.43%)
KSE100 75,197 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 24,160 Increased By 17.4 (0.07%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

British inflation jitters weigh on European stocks

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 12:43pm

European stocks slipped in early deals on Wednesday as a stronger-than-expected British inflation reading dampened the mood ahead of release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes and AI darling Nvidia’s earnings.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index dipped 0.3% as of 0705 GMT, with Britain’s FTSE 100 leading losses among regional markets with an 0.6% drop.

Data showed inflation in Britain fell by a less-than-expected 2.3% in April, prompting traders to cut their bets on a Bank of England interest rate cut next month.

Investors are awaiting minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting as well as Nvidia’s quarterly earnings to gauge if the recent rally in markets could continue.

European shares eke out gains amid interest rate uncertainty

Among single stocks, Swiss Life dipped 1.8% after Switzerland’s largest life insurer narrowed its 2024 outlook for fee income.

Marks & Spencer jumped 7% after the British retailer reported a 58% rise in annual profit as its strategy to re-shape the business delivered strong sales growth in both its food and clothing divisions.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

British inflation jitters weigh on European stocks

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran

ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks

PABC says ongoing security issues at Chaman denting revenue

Israeli forces raze parts of Gaza’s Jabalia, hit Rafah with airstrikes

Oil slips for third day on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates

Israel revokes order to cut AP live Gaza video feed

Federal Budget: PM pledges more facilities for investors

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 9 Discos

Read more stories