Dar meets Lavrov

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday met his Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

They discussed the growing bilateral understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and the Russian Federation and recent regional and global developments.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister congratulated his Russian counterpart on the peaceful and successful election process in Russia and expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations.

The two sides agreed to continue working towards further deepening and broadening of Pakistan-Russia bilateral ties by regularly holding meetings of institutional mechanisms and undertaking follow-up actions.

They agreed to hold the ninth session of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) in Moscow this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024