AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-22

Online biller onboarding: BoK partners with 1Link and Kuickpay

Press Release Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) announced a tripartite arrangement with 1Link and Kuickpay for simplifying bulk onboarding of online billers.

The arrangement was signed by Jawad Hassan Khan, Divisional Head Alternate Delivery Channels, BoK, Bashir Khan, COO, 1Link; and Wajahat Farooq, Regional Business Head North Region, Kuickpay. Asim Bashir, Group Head Digital Banking, along with Shaikh Mashhood ur Rehman, CIO, Muhammad Ali Shahbaz, Divisional Head Automation, Saqib Shahzad, Senior Project Manager, and Shaharyar Zafar, Dept Head Media, Analytics, and Strategy were also present amongst the senior management at the event along with Omer Afzal.

This signifies a commitment to faster and more efficient business enrolment. Previously, online billers were onboarded onto the 1Link platform through Kuickpay which required individual participation memorandums and extensive documentation.

This new initiative streamlines the process by authorizing BoK to sign these on behalf of approved online billers, eliminating the need for repetitive KYC documentation and 1Link compliance checks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

