Online biller onboarding: BoK partners with 1Link and Kuickpay

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) announced a tripartite arrangement with 1Link and Kuickpay for simplifying bulk onboarding of online billers.

The arrangement was signed by Jawad Hassan Khan, Divisional Head Alternate Delivery Channels, BoK, Bashir Khan, COO, 1Link; and Wajahat Farooq, Regional Business Head North Region, Kuickpay. Asim Bashir, Group Head Digital Banking, along with Shaikh Mashhood ur Rehman, CIO, Muhammad Ali Shahbaz, Divisional Head Automation, Saqib Shahzad, Senior Project Manager, and Shaharyar Zafar, Dept Head Media, Analytics, and Strategy were also present amongst the senior management at the event along with Omer Afzal.

This signifies a commitment to faster and more efficient business enrolment. Previously, online billers were onboarded onto the 1Link platform through Kuickpay which required individual participation memorandums and extensive documentation.

This new initiative streamlines the process by authorizing BoK to sign these on behalf of approved online billers, eliminating the need for repetitive KYC documentation and 1Link compliance checks.

